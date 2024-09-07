Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,186,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after buying an additional 395,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 596,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,584,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

