Foundry Partners LLC Buys 109,081 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,081 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.79% of Ranger Energy Services worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $93,011.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,803.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

