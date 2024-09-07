Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 342,254 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 342,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 7,541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 1,325,323 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 62.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,566 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE MRC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

