Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Landsea Homes worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,014.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $56,063.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,014.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,068,763. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

