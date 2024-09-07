Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,208 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Guess? worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Guess? by 10.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

