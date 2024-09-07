Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.01 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

