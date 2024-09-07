Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.