Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

ODC stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $471.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

