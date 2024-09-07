Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

