Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 103.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 909,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 125.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 113,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Primis Financial stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.75. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

