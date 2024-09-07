Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,617 shares of company stock valued at $148,524 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

