Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,165 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 412,704 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.