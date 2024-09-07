Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,849 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Primoris Services worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $15,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 327,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 288,651 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

