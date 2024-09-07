Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,242 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 59,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,131,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 182,287 shares of company stock worth $2,635,431 in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

