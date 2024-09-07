Foundry Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441,504 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tutor Perini worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 17.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 218,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 77.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 262.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 152.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TPC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.