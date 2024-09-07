Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Genworth Financial worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.