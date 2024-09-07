Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 167,441 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $7,452,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

BLMN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.