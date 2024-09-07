Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.48% of First Financial worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $499.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

