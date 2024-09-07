Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Select Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 283,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

