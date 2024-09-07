Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 177,675 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,675 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GILT opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

