Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 58,115 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,115 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of IMAX worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IMAX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

