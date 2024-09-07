Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 6,450 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.