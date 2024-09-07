Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of Artesian Resources worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

