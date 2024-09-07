Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Copa worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,781,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Copa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Copa by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Copa by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

