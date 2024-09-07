Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adient worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adient by 201.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Down 5.2 %

Adient stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adient

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.