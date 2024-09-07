Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Donegal Group worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,661,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 114,288 shares of company stock worth $1,679,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $504.23 million, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

