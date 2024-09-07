Foundry Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.