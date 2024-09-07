Foundry Partners LLC Sells 44,450 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NGVC opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $309.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

