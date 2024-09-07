Foundry Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.35. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

