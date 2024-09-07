Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

