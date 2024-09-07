Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMPY

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.