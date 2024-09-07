Foundry Partners LLC Sells 8,905 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $10,137,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,411,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.3 %

BZH opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $972.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

