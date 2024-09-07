Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,725 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of SilverCrest Metals worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SILV. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 5.7 %

SILV opened at $7.39 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

