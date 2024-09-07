Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of BEN opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637 in the last three months. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

