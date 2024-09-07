Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.4 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

