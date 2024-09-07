Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,734,234,000 after buying an additional 2,392,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after buying an additional 1,551,828 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

