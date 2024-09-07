FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

