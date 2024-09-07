Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $2.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 98,154 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.8 %

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

