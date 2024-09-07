General Motors (NYSE:GM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

GM opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,544 shares of company stock worth $18,134,919. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

