Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading

