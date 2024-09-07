GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $217.99

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.99 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.74). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.76), with a volume of 581,893 shares trading hands.

GlobalData Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at GlobalData

About GlobalData

In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96), for a total value of £562,500 ($739,644.97). 67.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

