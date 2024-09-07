Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Gold Fields worth $26,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

