Gries Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

