Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PAC opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

