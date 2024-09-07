Hamel Associates Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $395.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

