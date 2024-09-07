Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 278.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

