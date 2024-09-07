Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,322.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

