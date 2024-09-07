Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Hawkins worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawkins

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.9 %

HWKN opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

