Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $612,426.53 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41.
Hayward Stock Performance
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Trading of Hayward
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 217.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hayward
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.