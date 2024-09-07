HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HCI stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

